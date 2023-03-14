Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.
Spin Master Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.06.
Spin Master Announces Dividend
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
