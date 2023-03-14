SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPI Energy Stock Performance
About SPI Energy
SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPI Energy (SPI)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.