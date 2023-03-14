SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Stock Performance

About SPI Energy

SPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 28,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale, and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.