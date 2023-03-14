Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,525,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,780,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,391. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

