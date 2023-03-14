Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.78) to GBX 3,300 ($40.22) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.78) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Down 1.7 %

SEPJF stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $41.02. 492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411. Spectris has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $43.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04.

About Spectris

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.