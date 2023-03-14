SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Reduced by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,556 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after buying an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after buying an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,968,000 after buying an additional 208,715 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

