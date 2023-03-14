SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 198,682 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 46,075 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 157,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,358,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,692. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

