SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $85,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

