SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

SpartanNash Stock Down 3.5 %

SPTN stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SpartanNash by 227.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

