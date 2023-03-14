Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Southern Copper by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Southern Copper by 6.9% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 463,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,841. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

