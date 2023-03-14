Southern Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,656,896 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

