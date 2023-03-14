Southern Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 13.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $71.63. 223,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

