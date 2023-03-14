Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

About Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

