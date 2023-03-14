SOMESING Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $53.46 million and $4.42 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00411275 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.33 or 0.27799486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,235,435 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

