Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFTC. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Softchoice from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Softchoice alerts:

Softchoice Trading Down 0.3 %

SFTC stock opened at C$14.90 on Friday. Softchoice has a 1-year low of C$13.57 and a 1-year high of C$28.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) environment solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization, as well as cloud migration, adoption, and management; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network transformation solutions; and IT security support solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softchoice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softchoice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.