SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

TSE SNC opened at C$31.40 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$21.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.