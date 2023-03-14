Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $213-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.76 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.28.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 4,256,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,532. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,843 shares of company stock worth $248,574 over the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

