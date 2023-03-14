Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,159 ($14.13) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s current price.

Smart Metering Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMS stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 813 ($9.91). The stock had a trading volume of 210,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 855.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 817.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 680 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 968 ($11.80).

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

