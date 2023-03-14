Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,159 ($14.13) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s current price.
Smart Metering Systems Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SMS stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 813 ($9.91). The stock had a trading volume of 210,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 855.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 817.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 680 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 968 ($11.80).
Smart Metering Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
- Is Academy Sports And Outdoors A Buy For 2023?
- Regional Bank Depositors Turn to Bank of America After SVB Fail
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.