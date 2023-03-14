Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 491,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 670,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Trilogy Capital Group, Llc sold 1,161,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $301,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,229,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements.
