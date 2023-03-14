Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.75 price target on Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,992,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,221. The company has a market cap of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.66. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
