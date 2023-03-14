SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $499.19 million and $285.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033650 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00021366 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00211845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,963.48 or 1.00187049 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002480 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.39227996 USD and is up 6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $252,288,966.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

