Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €74.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) target price on shares of Siltronic in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €67.40 ($72.47) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €76.22 and its 200 day moving average is €71.28. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($164.73).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.