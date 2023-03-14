Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SILK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. 346,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,846. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.22. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.64.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $715,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $849,825.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,268 shares of company stock worth $11,996,938. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

