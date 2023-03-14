Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SBNYP remained flat at $11.90 on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.