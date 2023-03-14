Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 1.5 %

SGHT opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGHT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

