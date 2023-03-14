Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sientra in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Sientra alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sientra by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Stock Performance

Sientra Company Profile

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.