SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 231,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

NASDAQ SHUA remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

