Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Increases By 77.5%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,650,000 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 11,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $291,283,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

TECK traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $35.99. 9,173,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.