Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Drops By 17.4%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 1,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

