Short Interest in Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Drops By 17.8%

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 891,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,084,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLYF remained flat at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. Skylark has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the food service and related businesses. It operates family restaurants, coffee shops, and fine dining through the following restaurants brands: Gusto, Bamiyan, Jonathan’s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusot, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Yumean Shokudo, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, Karayoshi, Bamiyan Ken, MUSAHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi and FLO PRESTIGE.

