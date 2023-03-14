Short Interest in Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Drops By 17.8%

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 891,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,084,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skylark Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLYF remained flat at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. Skylark has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70.
Skylark Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylark (SKLYF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.