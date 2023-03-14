Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Declines By 28.0%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 562,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SMAWF traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $150.95. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $162.15.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

