Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Grows By 28.2%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 13th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.54. 2,545,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,891. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.93%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

