Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Drops By 13.1%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.81) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.27) to GBX 2,810 ($34.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,860 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Relx Price Performance

Relx Increases Dividend

NYSE RELX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

