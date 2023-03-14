Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Expands By 75.0%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. 33,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,848. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.
Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Eléctrica Corporación (RDEIY)
