Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Expands By 75.0%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. 33,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,848. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($20.04) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.