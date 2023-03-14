Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Increases By 17.3%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,998,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 14,485,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,624.2 days.

OTCMKTS RKUNF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 972. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

