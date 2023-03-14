Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Decreases By 16.8%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $34.04 on Tuesday. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otsuka in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

