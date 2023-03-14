Short Interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Increases By 33.3%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

NGC remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Tuesday. 636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,836. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGC. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth about $2,518,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 444,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

