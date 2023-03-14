Short Interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Rises By 36.1%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 123,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LianBio during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LianBio by 348.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 252,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LianBio Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,814. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

