Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Grows By 80.8%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. 498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.89. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

