Short Interest in Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Rises By 13.5%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

