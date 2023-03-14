Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Declines By 14.9%

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 16,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.03.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

