Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Expands By 76.2%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

INDY traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. 115,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,018,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.