Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Expands By 12.8%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 13th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,360.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.37. 12,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $355.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.07.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

