Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Grows By 12.6%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 676,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 600,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.1 %
LOPE traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.44. 218,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $121.60.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
