Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Expands By 35.7%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GANX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.