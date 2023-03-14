Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Expands By 35.7%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GANX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 232,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,595. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

