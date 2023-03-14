Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Grows By 36.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 166,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
