Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Grows By 36.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 474,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 166,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

