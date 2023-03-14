Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Increases By 39.0%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 732,200 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.1 days.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRRPF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

