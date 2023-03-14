Short Interest in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Drops By 54.5%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of DPCS remained flat at $10.40 during midday trading on Monday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,641. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 102.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 315,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

