Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Increases By 31.7%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,396.0 days.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CTRRF remained flat at $12.33 on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

