Short Interest in Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Rises By 11.5%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 917,800 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 823,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 2.0 %

CRECF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 36,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,579. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.