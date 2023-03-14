Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Expands By 75.0%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLABF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

